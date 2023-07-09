DES MOINES — Following Governor Reynolds’ call for a special session to enact pro-life legislation, House Republicans are announcing additional details regarding the July 11th Special Session.
The Iowa House will gavel in for special session at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, July 11th. The bill language for House Study Bill 255 is now on the Iowa Legislative website.
The Health and Human Services Committee will meet at 9:15 AM. They will then recess for a public hearing on HSB 255 at 9:30 AM. The Committee will resume following the public hearing.
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley expressed his support for HSB 255.
“While Democrats across the country continue to devalue the life of an unborn child, Iowa House Republicans are unapologetically pro-life,” said Grassley. “Iowans know we will defend life and have grown our majority. We believe strongly that the 2018 Heartbeat Law was a good piece of legislation that will save many innocent lives. It is past time for the will of Iowans to be heard and for the Heartbeat bill with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother, to be the law of the land in Iowa.”
Majority Leader Matt Windschitl also weighed in on the Special Session.
“Our caucus is eager to get back to Des Moines to continue our fight to protect the lives of unborn children,” said Windschitl. “Iowans have elected us on the promise to defend the unborn and we will continue to follow through on that promise. We are a pro-life, pro-family caucus and we will continue to pass additional legislation in future sessions that provide support for new parents and strengthen Iowa families.”