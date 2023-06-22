Couples need not feel beholden to the many traditions that have become commonplace at wedding ceremonies over the years. Such traditions can be fun ways for couples to connect their ceremonies with those of their parents’, grandparents’ and even older generations, but couples can still pick and choose which traditions, if any, they want to embrace on their wedding day.
One tradition that’s not as flexible involves tipping wedding reception staff. It’s customary to tip reception staff, as these hardworking individuals earn much of their wages through tips. Though it’s always welcome to give exceptional staff members more than the standard suggests, the following rundown, courtesy of the wedding experts at The Knot, can help couples know how much to tip wedding reception staff.
• Wedding planner: A wedding planner likely isn’t expecting a tip, as these talented professionals typically work for a predetermined fee. But The Knot estimates that around half of all couples tip their wedding planners. The standard is between 10 and 20 percent (up to $500), but couples also can consider a nonmonetary gift.
• Hairstylist/makeup artist: Gratuities are generally commonplace for hairstylists and makeup artists. Gratuities should be between 15 and 25 percent and can be given when the professionals have finished their work.
• Delivery persons and setup staff: A tip between $5 and $10 is sufficient for delivery personnel, such as the individual delivering the cake or flowers. Couples can always tip more if delivery staff are delivering more items over a lengthier period of time. For example, if the reception tables and chairs are being delivered to the reception, couples can tip delivery personnel a little extra.
• Officiant: Tipping officiants is not so simple. Couples who tie the knot outside a religious venue typically hire an officiant for a flat rate, and such individuals do not need to be tipped. Couples who are getting married in a house of worship may not pay their officiant directly, but a donation to the church or synagogue may be expected. Tips are not necessary in either of these examples, but couples can invite their officiant to their receptions if they so choose.
• Musicians: The standard for ceremony musicians is between $15 and $20 per musician, while reception musicians each receive around $25 to $35. A wedding DJ may be accustomed to receiving a tip between $50 and $150.
• Reception staff: A tip for reception staff is typically included in the contract, so couples should consult their contract to determine if they’ve already tipped the staff. The Knot indicates the standard tip for reception staff is between 15 and 20 percent while the maître d’ is typically tipped separately at around $200 to $300.
• Reception attendants: Attendants include bartenders, waitstaff, parking attendants, bathroom, and coatroom staff. Like the reception staff, attendants’ tips may already be included in the contract. If not, the restaurant standard of 20 percent applies to wedding receptions as well. Parking lot attendants and coatroom/bathroom attendants can be tipped at around $1 per guest.
• Transportation: Gratuities for drivers are typically included in the contract as well. If not, a tip reflecting 15 to 20 percent of the total bill is the standard.
Gratuities reward the hardworking individuals who help to make couples’ wedding days more special. Contracts should always be consulted before tipping staff, but couples also can feel free to go the extra mile when tipping exceptional staff members.