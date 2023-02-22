DIKE — Union basketball’s deepest postseason run in over a decade came to a close on Tuesday at the hands of conference rival Hudson 79-54 at Dike-New Hartford.
“I’m really proud of them,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “We came into this season young, inexperienced and undersized compared to a lot of teams in our conference. But we battled all season long. They’re a great group of boys, played hard and they gave me everything they have.”
Hudson had won their previous two meetings this season with neighboring Union. The Pirates shot 25 of 40 on two points field goals (63 percent) as they brushed off a slow first quarter to outscore the Knights handily in the next three.
“Basically their whole lineup has three years under their belts,” Lorenzen said. “Our game plan was to run them off the line, so they couldn’t make threes. I think we did a pretty good job of that, but they’re good enough to adjust. They beat us to the rim all night long.”
Junior Jackson Anderson led all scorers with 25 points, adding to his own school record with 459 points scored this season. With six rebounds on Tuesday, junior Logan Rosauer also set a school record for rebounds in a single season with 243 boards (previous was Jason Shettler, 2000). Senior Ty Lorenzen had five points and four assists in his final game as a Knight.
“Tyler (Clapp) and Brady (Spence) didn’t get as much playing time as I’m sure they wanted, but they worked hard and had great attitudes,” Lorenzen said. “There’s no experience like coaching your own son. He’s set the tone for this program going forward and big part of our recent success.”
The Knights (10-15) return everyone but Ty Lorenzen from their rotation next season, including junior starters Anderson, Mason Mullen and Rosauer and freshman point guard Caden Sorensen. Freshman Maddux DeWinter, Cameron Mullen and sophomore Owen Hennings will take on bigger minutes next season.
“We can be a team where we’re feared going into any game,” Lorenzen said. “I think the sky’s the limit for this group. They’ve got so much talent. They have to grow stronger this offseason. I’m really excited for the future.”