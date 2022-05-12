Benton Community School District is excited to announce Craig Huegel as Activities Director and Assistant High School Principal, effective July 1, 2022. Most recently Mr. Huegel was the High School Activities and Athletic Director for Iowa City West High School.
Mr. Huegel has 23 years of experience as an educator, serving for the past 15 years as an activities director. In this capacity, he is responsible for coordinating performing and fine arts programs and club activities as well as providing leadership for 23 various activities and athletics programs. Under his leadership, students achieved at high levels in and out of the classroom including state championships, awards, and increased participation. Mr. Huegel has also been successful in the oversight of a new tennis court and gymnasium facility. He has extensive experience coordinating a multitude of student events from robotic tournaments to state swim meets. His resume includes a wide range of strategies to grow our school programs including meeting with political leaders, leading fundraising committees, collaborating with Booster groups, developing a unified strength and conditioning program, and collaborating with stakeholders.
Benton Community superintendent, Dr. Pamela Ewell, believes Mr. Huegel is the ideal candidate to lead our activities and programs. “We are impressed with Craig’s strong track record of leading activities, athletics, co-curricular and extra-curricular programs during his tenure at Iowa City West, Marshalltown High School, and Martensdale St. Mary’s school district. Craig is an “all in” activities director and administrator who knows how to lead and support youth to reach their full potential. We are anxious to have Mr. Huegel join our school district!”
Mr. Huegel earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and Coaching from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Secondary Educational Administration from Drake University.
When asked about joining Benton Community, Mr. Huegel said, “To the entire Bobcat Nation, I am excited and honored to be selected as your next activities director. I look forward to serving the Benton Community School District soon. Go Bobcats!.”
Mr. Huegel will transition to the AD/Assistant Principal position on July 1 as Mr. Shawn Pfiffner transitions to the elementary principal position at Keystone Elementary. Mrs. Anna Selk will return to the full-time Director of Curriculum and Instructional Services.