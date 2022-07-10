Benton Community School District has welcomed Craig Huegel as its new Activities Director and Assistant High School Principal, bringing with him 23 years of experience in education and 15 year in athletic administration.
“I’m really excited to be here and to get to know everybody,” Huegel said. “I really love the fact that as an activities director, my day is never going to be the same.”
A 1994 graduate of New Hampton High School, Huegel continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa. He taught social studies for several years before finishing his masters at Drake University and transitioning into athletic administration at North Polk High School. Huegel went on to the Activities Director at Marshalltown High School for three years and Iowa City West for six years before coming to Benton.
“The coaches and sponsors I had in high school led me down this path,” Huegel said. “In high school, I was in football, track, basketball, speech and show choir. I was able to have a well-rounded high school experience. That led me into the activities realm, which I really enjoy.”
Huegel was drawn to Benton Community by “the great people at Benton” he heard about from colleagues. He noted Benton’s high participation rates across the board.
“Ultimately, I want all of our students here to have a great activities experience,” Huegel said. “I want them to be great people. I felt the sense that was important to everyone here during the interview process. I really do like the close knit community aspect of Benton. We have great coaches and strong directors here. This will be an interesting challenge.”
Huegel’s first day on the job was July 1 and he’s already worked several baseball and softball games over the summer, learning the lay of the land. He praised Shawn Pfiffner, the high school’s previous AD, for running a “great program” and looks forward to learning more in the coming months.
“We are excited Mr. Huegel is here at Benton and already actively engaged with our activity programs,” Dr. Pam Ewell, Benton CSD Superintendent said. “Craig has many years of experience as an AD and will be an excellent asset and supporter for all of our students as they participate in fine arts, performing arts, clubs/activities, FFA, and sports.”
Craig and his wife Jen have been married 19 years and have two children, Andrew and Kerigan. When not working, Huegel enjoys spending time at home with his family. He enjoys reading, cooking and rooting on the St. Louis Cardinals and UNI Panthers.