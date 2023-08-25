The Nashua-Plainfield volleyball team went 9-18 last year, but they are bringing back a good chunk of their roster for this year.
Mindy Foelske enters her fourth year at the helm and holds a 22-33 record. Hannah Holthaus joins Foelske on the coaching staff as well.
Jalynn Pratt, Myranda Webster, Maci Malven, Paige Franzen, Josslynn Flaser, Kami Hannemann and Lily Eiffler are the returning letter winners for N-P and they hold a lot of potential for the future.
"We have a really good team culture," Foelske said. "These girls have a lot potential for this season."
Accordning to Foelske, the Huskies lack a true vocal leader and they have limited experience at the varsity level.
N-P will have to contend with Osage, Central Springs and Saint Ansgar in their conference and that will fit into their goal for this upcoming year.
"We want to see improvement from last year and finish in the top half of the conference," Foelske said.