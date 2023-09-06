This weekend, the City of Garrison is to host the annual Idiot Jam, featuring Todd Frank and musicians from around the county. The jam will be held at Farmer’s Mercantile Building in Garrison on Saturday September 9th from 7-10pm. A free will donation is accepted.
Over the past year, monthly jam sessions featuring musician Todd Frank and other Benton County musicians have been held at the Mercantile Building as a fundraiser for the town of Garrison. Garrison City Clerk and Library Director, Angela Dague said the city has been working towards a goal to purchase an electric sign to be placed in front of the Town Hall and Library.
“Thanks to the help of musician Todd Frank and Farmer’s Mercantile building owner Nick Fisher, we are almost half way to our goal,” Dague said. The city plans to apply for a Benton County Community Foundation’s grant now that the 2023 grant application cycle has opened. In the meantime, local fundraising efforts will continue.
The town library provides concessions for the jam sessions which usually include an entire meal, complete with veggies, drinks and desserts. “The jams are typically on Sunday afternoons and include a feast. People have learned not to eat before they come,” Dague said. This Saturday’s Idiot Jam will be an evening session, so concessions will only include beverages, snacks, and desserts. A schedule of upcoming monthly jams is posted on the Mercantile Building. Folks can also call the Garrison City Hall at 319-477-5811 for more information.
Tinker Time and Lego Club will soon be resuming at the Garrison library for children in grades Kindergarten and above. Tinker Time is after school on Thursdays, and the Lego Club meets Mondays after school. For more information contact the Garrison Library at 319-477-5531.