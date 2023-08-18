INDEPENDENCE – Independence Firefighters and volunteers will be collecting funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign on Friday, August 25.
They will be stationed from 3 to 7 p.m. at Fareway, Walmart, and at the corner of Highway 150 and First Street East by Kwik Star and First Street Deli.
Since 1954, fire fighters across the country have collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program to raise money for (MDA). The partnership between MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) began when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice, vowing to continue raising awareness and funds to ensure effective treatments and therapies are found. The dollars raised through Fill the Boot fund MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to achieve their potential.