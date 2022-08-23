Iowa is the home of global golf champions and captains. Titles brought home by Iowans include the Masters, (British) Open Championship, U.S. Open, U.S. Mid-Amateur, U.S. Senior Amateur and many other significant global events. Iowa can simultaneously claim the most 9-hole courses in the U.S. as well as being home to the captains of next year’s Ryder Cup and Walker Cup teams.
The Iowa Golf Association Foundation, led by lead donor Michael Coppola, has worked quietly during the past nine months to rectify that.
“I must do everything I can, financially and otherwise, to make this happen,” said Coppola, a Des Moines real estate developer and owner of Echo Valley Country Club in Norwalk.
Fundraising is under way for Golf House Iowa, future home to the Iowa Golf Association and all its programs, as well as the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame. The building will be owned by the Iowa Golf Association Foundation.
Coppola has donated $1 million to the project. Golf House Iowa will be built on land that Coppola has also donated, overlooking the 9th green of Echo Valley’s Creek Course.
Coppola’s generous gift is a major piece of the fundraising goal, which was recently raised to $5 million because of increased construction costs. More than half the total has been raised so far.
“We want to inspire others to get involved,” said Coppola, who is helping lead the fundraising initiative. “We’re attempting to build a platform that I believe is going to take Iowa golf, and more importantly, the programs to the next level.”
Executive director of the Iowa Golf Association Chad Pitts noted a central home is important.
“It’s operationally and philosophically strategic for the IGA and our foundation to have a permanent home,” Pitts said. “But we’re really doing this for our community of Iowa golfers. Golf in Iowa and around the world has been experiencing positive growth, and we need to create a space that supports both current and future participation. Golf positively impacts quality of life, education, and economic development and that’s good for everyone in the state.”
Golf House Iowa will also include a golf simulator, indoor and outdoor putting greens and multipurpose meeting rooms used for grow the game initiatives like First Tee and Youth on Course.
The new facility would house the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, which will celebrate the game’s past and serve as motivation for the future. In addition to Coppola’s gift, the early contributions of some Hall of Fame members have really jump started this project.
“The family of the late Joe Brown, Mike McCoy, Gene Elliott, Jim Carney, and many others made significant gifts early on,” Pitts said. “Without their financial support and participation, we would not be where we are today. It’s a testament to their appreciation for the game of golf that they would step up and contribute in the fashion that they did.”
An Iowa Golf Hall of Fame gives its members a place where collective legacies are honored in permanent fashion, according to Pitts.
“It’s about enriching lives through golf,” Coppola said. “How do we change a life through the game? And it might not even be on a golf course. Twenty-five years later, a kid is going to say, “Mr. McCoy talked to me about what the game did for him. And one thing he said really got to me.’”
For more information or project donation information, log on to iowagolf.org/golfhouseiowa or send an email to cpitts@iowagolf.org.