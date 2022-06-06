The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released its 2022 All-State teams for girls soccer on Monday, honoring three Center Point-Urbana athletes and two Vinton-Shellsburg athletes in Class 1A.
CPU freshman Emily Bowe was selected 1A First Team All-State as a forward after leading the Stormin’ Pointers in goals (26) and chipping in two assists. Bowe made both of her penalty kick attempts this season. Joining her as a 1A First Team All-State selection was junior Maddie Daily as a defensive players, leading the CPU defense to 12 shutouts on the season while also adding three goals and three assists. Junior Kailey Spurlock was named 1A Second Team All-State as a midfielder, organizing the CPU offense and assisting on eight goals this season. The Stormin’ Pointers were 15-4 on the season and reached the State quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
CPU senior Emma Gorton was distinguished as an IGCA Academic All-State nomination. Athletes must be a senior and have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 and an ACT minimum score of 27 or higher.
VS senior Grace Sutton was named 1A Second Team All-State after breaking the school season goals record with 29 on the season, and adding nine assists. VS junior Abby Davis was named to the same team after totalling 18 goals and a school-record 14 assists. The Vikettes were 12-5 on the season, a new program record. Sutton and Davis are the first all-staters for the Vikettes in program history.
IGCA 1A Northeast All-District selections:
First Team — Emily Bowe (CPU), Grace Sutton (VS), Abby Davis (VS), Kailey Spurlock (CPU), Maddie Daily (CPU)
Second Team — Ashlie Meyer (VS), Molly Grote (Union), Bree Swenson (VS), Maya Lapan-Islas (VS), Alyssa Griffith (VS)
1A Northeast District Coach of the Year — Kevin Schmidt (CPU)