VINTON, Iowa – Opening night is taking on a “super” look at Benton County Speedway.
After wet weather forced the delay of Sunday’s season opener, IMCA Sunoco Late Models will join the show Sunday, May 1 for the first Super Sunday event of the season at The Bullring.
In the first of two appearances for the division this season, Late Models will vie for a $1,000 winner’s share Sunday night.
Opening night action will also feature the six weekly divisions, including the Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by 96.5 KISS Country, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Kwik Star, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company, Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts and Legends.Direct Legends.
Both pits and grandstand will open at 4 p.m., with hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6.
Grandstand admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for kids ages 6-14. Kids five and under are admitted free if accompanying a paid adult. Pit passes are $30.
Weekly action is broadcast by IMCA.TV.
For the latest speedway news, visit the official track web site at www.BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook.