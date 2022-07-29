August will be a special month with much to enjoy in the sky, including (finally) planets in the evening sky. Fleet Mercury will lead the way and may be visible low in twilight during the middle two weeks of the month. Bright Saturn will follow, rising in the southeast during twilight and visible all night. Since there will be no bright stars near Saturn, it should be easy to find. It will be just west of the easternmost star of the dim constellation Capricornus (the Sea Goat), and it can be used to locate the other stars of Capricornus. Saturn will reach opposition on August 14, when it will be opposite the Sun’s position in the sky. On that night, it will rise at sunset, reach its highest point straight south at midnight, and set at dawn. The final evening planet, very bright Jupiter, will rise at about 11:00 in early August and 9:00 at the end of the month, also in a dim part of the sky.
You will need to stay up late or get up early to see the last two visible planets. Reddish Mars will rise at about 1:00 a.m. as August begins and at about midnight as the month ends. During August, its eastward orbital motion will take it ever closer to the bright orange-red star Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (the Bull). As it moves closer, it will pass between Antares and the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster on August 27. They all will be in the southern sky by dawn. Also visible before dawn will be brilliant Venus. It will rise about an hour before sunrise and will get a little lower in the sky each morning.
In the early evening, if you look to the west of Saturn at about the same height above the horizon you will find Antares, the brightest star of Scorpius (the Scorpion), the most prominent constellation of the low-lying summer zodiac. Antares is reddish in color, which can especially be seen when it is compared to other nearby stars. Antares is a red supergiant that has bloated up in size as it reaches the end of its life. Antares means “rival of Ares,” the Greek name for Mars. The reason for its name is apparent whenever Mars passes Antares. Their color is similar, and Mars will be either brighter or dimmer than Antares.
Antares represents the heart of the scorpion. Its head is to the right and is represented by three stars that are evenly spaced in an almost straight line. The rest of the scorpion’s body is larger and a line of stars curves down toward (or below) the horizon before curving back up, giving it the shape of a fish hook. It ends with a horizontal two-stared stinger. These fairly bright stars are sometimes referred to as the Cat’s Eyes. In one myth, Scorpius was sent by the gods to sting and kill Orion (the Hunter) as punishment for his boasting that he could kill any animal, but Zeus placed them at opposite ends of the sky. As a result, they are never in the sky together. Orion can hunt all winter, but every spring as Scorpius starts to rise, Orion flees from the sky.
Highlights
Aug. 3 The crescent Moon will be to close above the bright star Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
Aug. 6 The Moon will be close to the right of Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion). The line of three stars that form the scorpion’s head will be about the same distance to the right of the Moon.
Aug. 11 The full Moon will be close below or to the lower right of Saturn as they rise at nightfall. They will travel together for the rest of the night.
Aug. 12 The Perseid meteor shower should peak tonight, but the light of the almost-full Moon will hide most of them.
Aug. 25 a.m. About an hour before dawn, the Moon will rise just before brilliant Venus.
Aug. 27 At about midnight, Mars will rise in Taurus (the Bull) on a line above the bright star Aldebaran and below the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster.
Aug. 30 The crescent Moon again will be close to Spica in Virgo (the Maiden). This time it will be to Spica’s upper right, and they will be lower in the sky. Since the Moon orbits the Earth in 27.3 days, it can pass the same star or planet twice in one month.