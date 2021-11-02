November will be an interesting month with much to enjoy in the sky. Very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn, two fist-widths to Jupiter’s right, will dominate the southern sky. During the past several months their positions in Capricornus (the Sea Goat) have changed very little, but they have drifted slowly westward as Earth in its faster orbit has started to leave them behind. During November they will be almost straight south in the early evening, but they will soon move into the southwestern sky and set at about midnight DT early in the month and at about 9:00 ST at the end of the month.
Brilliant Venus will continue to blaze low in the southwestern sky during the early evening. Since Venus is so close to the Sun, it has been moving steadily southward, mimicking the motion of the Sun, since the summer solstice. Also, Venus will set earlier than it did during summer, but because the nights are so much longer, it will appear a little higher and in a darker sky.
Mercury will open the month in dawn twilight, but it will be dropping quickly into the Sun’s glow. It should be easy to find on the morning of November 3 when it will be below the crescent Moon. Spica in Virgo (the Maiden) will be to the right of Mercury. Look about 30-45 minutes before sunrise. Since we will still be having daylight time, this should be about 7:00.
The main event during the month will be a near total eclipse of the Moon on the night of November 18-19. Unfortunately, it will be very late for most of the country. The partial eclipse, when the earth’s shadow first starts to take a bite out of the Moon, will start at 1:18 a.m. CST (11:18 p.m. PST). The Moon will then move slowly into the Earth’s shadow and will reach maximum eclipse with 98% of the Moon covered at 3:03 a.m. CST (1:03 a.m. PST). With Earth’s shadow covering so much of the Moon, the eclipse will appear to be total. The eclipse will end when the Moon moves out of the Earth’s shadow at 6:06 a.m. CST (4:06 a.m. PST).
Also, during November the stars of winter will start to make their appearance in the early evening sky. The “V” shaped face of Taurus (the Bull) with its bright star Aldebaran will rise in the east at about 8:00 DT as November begins and at about 5:00 ST by the end of the month. The face of Taurus will rise almost horizontal with its point to the right (south). Above it, look for the tiny cluster of stars, the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters), that represent a spot on the bull’s shoulder. To the upper left of Aldebaran, look for the bright star Capella in the five-sided Auriga (the Charioteer). These constellations will be followed later in the evening by Orion (the Hunter) with its iconic belt of three stars and Gemini (the Twins) with its bright twin stars.
Highlights
Nov. 3 a.m.: The crescent Moon will be above Mercury low in the eastern sky. Spica in Virgo (the Maiden), which is getting higher each day, will be passing to the right of Mercury. Look about 30-45 minutes before sunrise.
Nov. 7 a.m.: Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m.
Nov. 7: The crescent Moon will be to the lower left of brilliant Venus in the early evening.
Nov. 10: The Moon will be to the lower left of Saturn and farther to the lower right of Jupiter in Capricornus (the Sea Goat).
Nov. 19 am. : The full Moon will just miss moving completely into the Earth’s shadow. The maximum eclipse (98%) will occur at 3:03 a.m. CST (1:03 a.m. PST).
Nov. 19: The Moon will rise above Aldebaran in Taurus (the Bull) in the early evening.
Nov. 23: The Moon will rise at about 8:00 close below Pollux, the brighter of the twin stars of Gemini, with Castor above.
Nov. 26: The Moon will lead Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion) into the sky at about 11:00.
Nov. 30 a.m.: The crescent Moon will be above Spica in Virgo (the Maiden) after they rise at about 4:00 a.m.