INDEPENDENCE – The Board of Directors for the Independence Community School District convened November 15 to wrap up business from the previous administration and to prepare for the next.
The only Director changes were Director Jennifer Sornson retiring form the Board and Charlie McCardle taking her seat after acquiring the most write-in votes in the Nov 2 election. Directors Eric Smith and Kim Hansen were not on the ballot and Directors Gina Trimble and Brad Bleichner won their seats back.
At the end of the regular meeting the Board recognized Direct Sornson’s years of service. She thanked the Board and wished them well.
The Board adjourned and after a brief recess Board Secretary Laura Morine called the Reorganization meeting to order. She administered the Oath of Office to Director McCardle and after a brief election by the Board she administered the Oath of Office to Board President Smith and Board Vice President Hansen. Although traveling abroad, Director Bleichner was able to participate in the election electronically.
Business items covered were the setting of meeting dates, committee assignments, legal counsel, financial depositories, bill payments, and payroll processing.
Changes to committee structure included removing the “Extra Curricular Activities” and “Paver/Trail Funds”, and “Tree and Landscaping” committees, adding a PPEL Levy committee, and renaming a couple others.
The new assignments are:
- IASB – Delegate Assembly: Smith
- Mustang Foundation Board of Directors: Hansen/McCardle
- Calendar Committee: Smith
- School Improvement Advisory Committee – SIAC: Hansen
- Mentor/Volunteer Advisory Board: Smith
- Career and Technical Advisory Committee: Bleichner
- Indee Agriculture Education: McCardle
- Traffic Flow Committee: Trimble
- Auditorium Committee: Bleichner/Hansen
- Buchanan County Conference Board: Trimble
- Negotiations Committee (Board President and Vice President): Smith/Hansen
- Benefit Advisory Committee: Trimble
- City Council Liaisons: Smith (Brandon/Rowley) and Hansen/McCardle (Independence)
- PPEL Levy Committee: Smith Trimble
New Business:
- A Travel Request from Mr. Upmeyer, Mr. Knipe, and Ms. Cummings to travel to the 2021 Midwest International Band and Orchestra Clinic in Chicago was approved.
- Computer Science/Programming Classes for the high school were approved.
- Early Graduation Applicants for January 2022 were approved. Seven names were presented.
- The Affirmative Action Plan for 2021-2022 was approved.
- Reviewed IASB Legislative Priorities and decided to support them:
- Increased funding for dropout prevention and at-risk funding;
- Increased funding and statewide access for mental health services to all Iowa students;
- Supporting additional tools to recruit and retain quality educators;
- Continuation of the school funding policy that ensures equity, especially in transportation costs and district cost per pupil rates; and
- Setting supplemental state aid rates in a timely way, with sufficient resources to sustain world-class schools.
Director Kim Hansen will be the delegate to the conference.
The meeting adjourned at 7:55 pm.