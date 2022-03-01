INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Band Boosters are hosting a Band Night Spaghetti Supper at the Independence Jr./Sr. High Cafeteria on Thursday, March 3.
This event will be going from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $7 for advanced tickets, or $8 at the door. Children 12 and under cost $5 for advanced tickets and $6 at the door. If you plan to pay with a check, you can make it payable to Indee Band Boosters.
During the supper, Independence band ensembles will be hosting performances in the cafeteria to go along with the spaghetti.
- 5 p.m. Junior High Jazz Band
- 5:30 p.m. High School Jazz Ensemble
- 6 p.m. High School Jazz Orchestra
The Band Night Concert will start at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. The concert will begin with the 5th Grade Band, followed by the 6th Grade Band, the 7th-8th Grade Band, the High School band, and concluding will be the 5-12 Grade Mass Band.