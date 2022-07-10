The Mustangs fell behind by 11 runs in the first inning courtesy of an Izzy Krogman grand slam, among other run-scoring plays, and fell 13-0 in the 3A Region 6 semifinal Saturday in Davenport.
The Knights (33-8) sent 15 girls to the plate in the opening frame, with a three-run double as another key hit.
The Mustangs (12-26) graduate just two seniors in Shanna Kleve and Addi Bailey.
“Shanna is just a great leader; she is always supportive of everybody and is never negative,” Independence coach Alex Farmer told the Quad City Times. “Addi will do anything you ask her to do without skipping a beat. They set a great example for everybody else and, hopefully, we can continue to build off that.”