On October 26th, 14 members of the Independence FFA Chapter departed for Indianapolis, Ind. to attend the National FFA Convention. They attended three days of the convention. Time was also spent going through the career and college expo where different businesses, colleges, and organizations provided promotional materials and information to FFA members.
FFA members heard from the keynote speaker: Courtenay DeHoff who is an agricultural TV personality and has worked in agriculture for many years. She told about her experience with broadcasting and jumping all in to creating her own brand.
Not only was this an educational trip, but a great opportunity for chapter bonding. Members came back with many new ideas to improve the chapter and are excited to implement these ideas.
On Friday the chapter visited Goat Milk Stuff Farms, they have over 80 dairy goats to milk and create a multitude of products for purchase that range from soap to candy! After the goat farm the chapter traveled to Louisville, Ky. to tour the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory.