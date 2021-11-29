On Tuesday evening during their regular meeting, complete Thanksgiving dinners, including the cranberries, were given out to 25 families from right here in our area. Thanks for the help from Operation Threshold who made the calls to help us get this event lined up.
We are so blessed to be able to do this for our 6th year. And every time we come away with that feeling you only get when you have done something to help others. Being involved in your community is just a part of what all of us needs to feel we are making a difference in someone and some family’s lives. Making their Thanksgiving fulfilling also fulfills us.
We want to say thank you to the Walmart stores this year for allowing us a discount on the food items that were given out. We hope everyone had a thankful day with loved ones!