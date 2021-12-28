The Independence Ladies’ Literary Club met on December 9 at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse for lunch and our monthly meeting. After lunch Club President, Kathy Hoeger, called the meeting to order.
After the business meeting, Julie Johnson, Buchanan County Salvation Army coordinator, presented the program. Salvation Army donations in Buchanan County have been collected each year at Christmastime since 2008. In 2008, $16,007 was collected. That amount has increased every year, except for last year when less than $35,000 was collected. All the money that is collected stays in our community to assist those in need. There are many various needs in the community for which the donations are used.
At the end of the meeting, each member told of a favorite Christmas tradition memory. Delicious homemade candy treats were served by a couple of the club members. Members brought items to be donated to the food pantry.