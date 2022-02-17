“This Sophomore group was a highly competitive team with multiple scorers who found ways to WIN close games” Sophomore Coach Tim Nelson
“This Sophomore group went 14 and 7 as Freshmen and avenged every loss they encountered a year ago, but one.” Coach Beatty
“When playing at a high level this group advances and shares the basketball better than any group we’ve had in quite some time. Coach Beatty
“Several of these players I’d describe as “Basketball kids’’ who spend a lot of their off season in the gym or with a basketball in their hands thus the reason for their overall team’s success.” Coach Beatty
“When the guys both enjoy the game and being around each other, it’s a recipe for success and their 19 and 1 record is direct proof of that.” Coach Beatty
“For those that didn’t get to see their last game at CPU on Saturday 2/12/22 it was a culmination of the basketball culture we continue to build, passion for the game, team work, and a really high level of execution. The end result was a dominant running clock win over a really good CPU Sophomore Team.” “There was no question or doubt who the best team in the gym was that day” Coach Beatty
“I’m happy for both Coach Nelson and the players on this squad. They deserve a lot of credit for their efforts.” “You go 19 and 1 at any level in the WaMaC Conference. That’s a GREAT season.” Coach Beatty