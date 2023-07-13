For the 14th year, the popular Independence “Underground” tour will again be held in downtown Independence. See the ‘hidden remains’ of the 1873-4 era of “Main Street” (now 1st St. E) There were many changes during 2012 because of the new curb-gutter and sidewalk program, and again in 2019. During that construction period people were able for the first time to ‘look down’ into the open sidewalk to see the early limestone walls, doors & windows. Many of the building owners had a ‘vault’ put in to preserve the early Independence history. In 2012 the Buchanan Co. Historical Society received a ‘Certificate of Recognition’ from the State Historical Society of Iowa – Loren Horton Community History award related to a Museum and Historic Preservation or Education Activity. THAT WAS 11 YEARS AGO and we’re still going strong. This popular historic ‘underground tour’ still includes the ‘vaults’. Mark your calendar for Saturday August 19th. – THIS IS THE ONLY ONE THIS YEAR!! The self-guided tour will be from 10-2pm and many volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions. There are 7 vaults & an upstairs loft above the Chamber of Commerce building where you will see remains of an early advertisement on the walls.
Tickets will be sold THAT DAY ONLY at the mill from 8:00-noon and MUST BE USED THAT DAY. Wear your walking shoes! BE AWARE OF STREET DETOURS IN DOWNTOWN INDEPENDENCE.
This is another fund raiser for the Buchanan County Historical Society. . For additional information call 319 334-4616.
You may spend as much time as you want in each of the designated locations, but remember the TOUR IS OVER AT 2pm. Thanks go to the participating businesses for allowing us to do this historic tour. Only YOU can pass on the knowledge of Independence local history, so plan to attend. (this annual event is always the 3rd Sat. of August – so mark your calendar for 2024 if you can’t attend this year).
Check out the web-site for the historical society www.buchanancountyhistory.com and the event/calendar section, or check out face book: Wapsi Mill – lots of early Independence pictures. The Buchanan Co. Historical Society has had several fund raisers for the mill and the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion. This is just one of many. IT TAKES A COMMUNITY TO PRESERVE HISTORY-we are trying to do our part and invite you to do your part.