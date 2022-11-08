A mother curled up with her toddler reading a book may appear to be only a bonding moment between mother and child, but it is so much more. Reading daily to young children, starting in infancy, can help with language acquisition, communication skills, social skills, and literacy skills. Reading to your children in the earliest months stimulates the part of the brain that allows them to understand the meaning of language and helps build language, literacy, and social skills.
Furthermore, while a child will be able to latch onto vocabulary and language, he or she hears around him or her, reading to them provides another benefit: it introduces the language of books, which differs from language heard in daily life. Book language is more descriptive, and tends to use more formal grammatical structures.
Did you know that lower income children hear as many as 30 million fewer words than their affluent peers by the time they are 3-years old? Research shows that learning begins in infancy, long before formal schooling begins.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a self-paced reading program for children ages 0-5. All parents and guardians with children in the baby through preschool age range are welcome to register their children for the program. After registering for the program, books can be checked out from the Library or you can read books from home. Progress can be logged via the Beanstack app or with a paper reading log. Remember, books read during story time, daycare, or at preschool all count towards reading time!
Parents play the most powerful role in the lives of their children, acting as teachers, advocates, and coaches. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten provides motivation for parents/caregivers to read with their children by providing a simple structure, needed materials, and rewards. Parents and caregivers can help lay the foundation for literacy development, which has been found to be a key indicator of reading comprehension and overall success in school.
IPL has lots of fun incentives to help motivate and excite readers as they move through the program such as: stickers, finger puppets, coloring books, books, book bags, and much more. After completing the program, graduates will receive a certificate and attend a graduation ceremony. Tips will be provided to assist parents/caregivers and help make it an enjoyable and successful experience for everyone.
By improving the exposure to words and books in the early ages, children will have a better chance at success as they get older. Reading proficiency by the third grade is the most important predictor of high school graduation and career success. So let us help you help your child build a foundation to become a successful reader by the time they enter kindergarten!
A big thank you to Buchanan County Community Foundation for the grant that helped make 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten possible! For more information or to find out more about 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, please visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.