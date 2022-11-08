Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

1000 BBK

A mother curled up with her toddler reading a book may appear to be only a bonding moment between mother and child, but it is so much more. Reading daily to young children, starting in infancy, can help with language acquisition, communication skills, social skills, and literacy skills. Reading to your children in the earliest months stimulates the part of the brain that allows them to understand the meaning of language and helps build language, literacy, and social skills.

Furthermore, while a child will be able to latch onto vocabulary and language, he or she hears around him or her, reading to them provides another benefit: it introduces the language of books, which differs from language heard in daily life. Book language is more descriptive, and tends to use more formal grammatical structures.

Tags

Trending Food Videos