COGGON – The East Buchanan boys basketball team were on the road on Tuesday night, traveling to North Linn to take on the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Lynx.
No one can ever say the Buccaneers boys don’t play hard, because these boys give everything they have, but it just wasn’t enough as the high-powered Lynx used 48 minutes of pressure defense to take care of the Bucs 77-24.
“We know what we are going to get when we play North Linn,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “It didn’t look like it on the scoreboard, but I think our guys really did play hard last night and thought we stuck together as a team really well.”
The Bucs were without junior Dalton Kortenkamp after losing some teeth and getting some stitches in the Springville game right before Christmas break.
North Linn uses full-court pressure that traps all over the floor, which created 23 steals for the Lynx — and in turn creates easy transition baskets.
“I thought Trystin Russell really did a good job with leading us against North Linn’s press,” added Lamker, “He did a good job of being patient. He is becoming a very good leader for us as only a sophomore. I thought Ryland Cornell also gave us great effort, especially in the 2nd half.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 7 3 10 4 24
North Linn 20 23 21 13 77
Stats were not readily available come press time. The Bucs move to 1-7 on the year and will host the Central City Wildcats (7-3) on Friday night. They will be at Alburnett (6-2) on Tuesday.