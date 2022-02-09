WINTHROP – It was just one of those nights for the East Buchanan Buccaneer girls basketball team as they were home for senior night last Friday.
The Lady Bucs have played 10 games in the past 18 days and the tired legs are showing. The girls shot 0-14 from beyond the arc on Friday night, but still had their chances late to steal a win. It just wasn’t to be and a tall, athletic Alburnett team made them pay. Final score 39-35.
1 2 3 4 T
Alburnett 9 9 14 7 39
East Buchanan 12 9 9 5 35
“Pretty simple from Friday night, we looked exhausted,” said Head Nathan Reck, “We didn’t have the fight we usually have.”
East Buchanan had chances after getting it to 28-22 but never gave that knockout punch they are accustomed to giving.
“We missed a few shots and Alburnett made them,” added Reck, “We just got done playing 10 games in 2.5 weeks. The up and down style we play and going only 7 deep (6 at times), our girls were exhausted.”
But this game means nothing in the grander scheme of things.
“I told the girls (especially those Seniors on Senior night) they will not be defined by that loss,” said Reck, “We flush that game, and we take the weekend off. We come back Monday, and we prepare for Ed-Co. This will be the first time in a month we have had back-to-back practices, we are really looking forward to it as a coaching staff. Now it’s time to put our full focus on Ed-Co and get better every day.”
NOTE: Senior Lauren Donlea sits at 960 career points.
Laynee Hogan: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Averiel Brady: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
Kyara Pals: 4 points, 6 rebounds
Lauren Donlea: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals
Lara Fox: 8 points, 3 rebounds
The girls move to 16-5 on the season and will open postseason play on Thursday night, February 10th when they will host Edgewood-Colesburg (8-13).