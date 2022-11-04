Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

STANLEY – Thanks to family, friends, and his own perseverance local farmer Steve Copenhaver achieved his goal of harvesting 100 acres of corn in one day.

Only last week, in the middle of harvest season, it was announced that Steve was diagnosed with aggressive Siewert II GE-Junction Adenocarcinoma, stage IV, T3N3M1. It metastasized to multiple lymph nodes, his liver, and adrenal glands.

Trending Food Videos