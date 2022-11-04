STANLEY – Thanks to family, friends, and his own perseverance local farmer Steve Copenhaver achieved his goal of harvesting 100 acres of corn in one day.
Only last week, in the middle of harvest season, it was announced that Steve was diagnosed with aggressive Siewert II GE-Junction Adenocarcinoma, stage IV, T3N3M1. It metastasized to multiple lymph nodes, his liver, and adrenal glands.
Neighbors stepped in to help. Doug and JeAnne Lentz are credited with organizing a ‘combine bee’ to help with 85 acres that needed to be harvested. On Wednesday, a perfect day for harvesting, it took less than three hours for eight combines, with the support of about a dozen grain carts and several semi-trucks with 1,000 bushel grain hoppers to get the job done. Steve estimated it would have taken several days of good weather if he did it by himself. He also reported that 19 loads went to the IAS -Masonville elevator. Around 20,000 bushels were harvested with an average yield of 237 bushels/acre.
After the harvest everyone (over 50 people) gathered for lunch. The Copenhaver’s pastor, Erica MacCreaigh of First Presbyterian Church in Independence, said grace and offered thanks for the weather and everyone’s help. The meal was provided and served by the BankIowa Ag Team.
“The Copenhavers are outstanding farmers in the community, and this was just one small way we can help,” said Tony Marzen, Senior Vice President.
The meal consisted of pork loin (smoked by Rob Ratchford), several sides (notably Deb Blin’s Cowboy Beans), and desserts from the church. There was also a special apple crisp made from a recipe of Steve’s late mother Gayle, who passed in 2009. Wednesday would have been Gayle’s 81st birthday.
After spending the part of the morning riding along in Doug Lentz’ combine, Steve headed out to another field to harvest another 15 acres on his own. He now can say he had ‘A 100 Acre Day.’
“Steve enjoys the therapy of harvesting his own corn,” said his wife, Amy.
“I was reluctant at first to accept the help,” said Steve. “Later I was grateful, then found it overwhelming. We have good neighbors. People who have your back.”
Steve has also worked for over 20 years for G&W Pork. He is now making the transition to turn over the hog operation.
“We are so thankful to Doug and JeAnne Lentz for organizing, the BankIowa Ag team, First Presbyterian Church, and to all who came to help,” said Amy. “We feel blessed to have such wonderful friends, neighbors, and business associates. This event will enable us to focus more on getting Steve healthy.”