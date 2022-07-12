Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – The theme for the 2022 Farmers Day celebration was “A Zoo for You.”

Parade float prizes were awarded on originality, creativity, theme-appropriateness, and effort.

Trending Food Videos