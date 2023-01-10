Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

What are your committee assignments in the 118th Congress?

On Jan. 3, I was honored to take the constitutional oath of office to represent Iowans for an 8th term in the U.S. Senate. It is a solemn oath I take to heart and strive every day to uphold the blessings of liberty and economic freedom and strengthen the promise of prosperity for generations to come. Every two years, Congress starts a new session and organizes committee assignments where lawmakers will roll up their sleeves to conduct legislative and oversight responsibilities. That includes holding congressional hearings to learn from policy experts and hear from everyday Americans about issues that matter to their lives and livelihoods; building bipartisan consensus to move legislation through committees; and calling upon members of the president’s cabinet and executive branch to testify about their work to implement the laws of the land. The people’s branch writes the laws and as part of our system of checks and balances, lawmakers must fulfill our constitutional oversight duties to ensure money is spent as intended and the laws are faithfully executed as written, from securing the border to collecting taxes and protecting national security.

