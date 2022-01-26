EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan girls basketball team is sitting at number 11 in the IGHSAU polls and down the home stretch, the girls are playing their best ball.
Tack on another win for the Buccaneers, as they handle Edgewood-Colesburg 74-39.
“It was another great overall game for the Bucs,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The first half was fast paced and really competitive. Ed-Co did a great job of getting through our press and in their half-court offense.”
The Bucs jumped out to a 20-11 lead after one period, but the second period was pretty even with East Buchanan outscoring the Vikings 15-13 and going up 35-24 at the half.
“I was really pleased with our half-court offense as well,” added Reck, “Averiel Brady had 15 points (in the first half) and had an answer down low every time Ed-Co tried to make a run. Laynee Hogan also hit three big 3’s to pace us in the first half.”
In the third quarter, the Bucs took command of the game, scoring 24 points and leading 59-29 after 3 periods.
“We made a few tweaks on defense and our press where we were able to get more turnovers,” said Reck, “and we were able to get the game at our pace of play.”
The East Buchanan Buccaneers have a lot of firepower on this year’s squad and someone different steps up every game.
Junior Averiel Brady scored 23 points and brought down 8 rebounds as she continues to have a breakout junior year. Senior point guard — and leader on this team — Lauren Donlea added 19 points and 7 assists, while freshman sensation, Laynee Hogan dropped in 15 points and had 5 steals.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 20 15 24 15 74
Ed-Co 11 13 5 10 39
Ed-Co is 4-9 on the season, but Coach Reck added that they are better than their record. “They have had many competitive games against top teams in our area,” concluded Reck, “I am always glad to get a victory against them.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg (sr) 3 4 6 3 0
L. Donlea (sr) 19 4 7 2 0
L. Hogan (fr) 15 3 5 5 1
L. Fox (sr) 8 6 3 4 0
A. Brady (jr) 23 8 2 3 1
E. Brady (so) 6 2 0 2 0
MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022 – AT STARMONT
ARLINGTON – The East Buchanan girls basketball team traveled to Starmont High School on Monday night for a makeup game that was postponed on January 14 due to snow.
The Buccaneers wasted no time with the Stars as they made quick work of them (71-15), which is good for the team as they have No. 5 Springville on Tuesday night, an 11-1 Clarksville on Thursday night, and No. 4 North Linn on Friday night.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 31 18 9 13 71
Starmont 6 6 2 1 15