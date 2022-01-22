INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted the Mount Vernon Mustangs (6-8) on Tuesday night.
Independence had a lot of good looks at the basket in the early stages of the game, but just could not get anything to fall, losing 60-40.
“Our energy was good to start the game,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “if we could have gotten a shot or two to fall in the 1st quarter that may have helped the 2nd quarter.”
Mount Vernon jumped out to a 7-0 lead and started firing up 3-pointers from all over the court.
“Our scouting report, walk through, and pregame talk were focused on their offensive sets, which we did a very nice job on most of the night,” added DeBerg, “and chasing their shooters off the 3-point line. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute the latter of the defensive part in the 2nd quarter and Mount Vernon made seven 3- pointers in their 30-point 2nd quarter.”
Mount Vernon attempted 33 shots from beyond the arc on the night, burying 12 of them.
The Mustangs found themselves down by 30 points, but battled back in the second half, closing the gap to under 20 at one point.
“The girl’s 3rd quarter was by far our best defensive intensity play of the year,” said DeBerg, “We challenged them at halftime, and they all did a very good job in the 2nd half.”
Senior Madison Michael and Freshman Addie Lange led the way offensively for the Mustangs with 11 points each followed by senior Shanna Kleve with 8. Sophomore Allison Kleve and junior Annie Johnson each adding 5 points apiece.
Michael made three 3-pointers, followed by Shanna Kleve’s two 3-pointers. Lange and Allison Kleve had one 3-pointer.
Independence, playing without Madyson Ristvedt due to injury, gave up a lot of size, but Annie Johnson still corralled 12 rebounds.
The girls hosted Clear Creek-Amana (7-5) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Monday night the girls will travel to Class 4A, No. 13-ranked Benton Community (11-3) for a makeup game that was snowed out last week. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper. The Mustangs will then turn around and travel to Class 3A, No. 5-ranked Center Point-Urbana (11.2) on Tuesday night.