DES MOINES – On July 13, Troopers and Officers from multiple agencies joined our law enforcement partners across the country as part of the ongoing “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project.”
The “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project,” started by the Iowa State Patrol, has grown into a nationwide effort among state police, state highway patrol and local police agencies to promote traffic safety and reduce crashes across the 12 states that U.S. 20 runs through.
U.S. 20 spans nearly the length of the country from east to west, running from Newport, Ore. to Boston. In 1989, U.S. 20 was determined to be 3,365 miles long, making it the longest highway in the country, and as of 2020 various projects have slightly shortened its length.
The “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project” is a bimonthly collaborative effort, taking place on a select day with a two-hour initiative in the morning and a two-hour initiative in the evening. During the July 13th initiative, 93 officers across the country made 691 contacts with the motoring public. Of those, 389 resulted in citations, 295 warnings and 7 motorists were assisted.
Specifically, in Iowa, U.S. 20 covers 333 miles, crossing through four Iowa State Patrol Districts. Over the course of the four projects in 2023, multiple officers from over 40 agencies have issued 1965 citations, 1275 warnings and assisted 76 motorists, furthering the spirit of the overall project, not only in Iowa, but across the entire length of U.S. 20.
The public is encouraged to call 911 in Iowa or 911 to report drug activity, and dangerous or impaired drivers.
State Partners:
Oregon State Police - Idaho State Police - Montana Highway Patrol - Wyoming Highway Patrol - Nebraska State Patrol - Iowa State Patrol - Illinois State Police - Indiana State Police - Ohio State Highway Patrol - Pennsylvania State Police - New York State Police - Massachusetts State Police