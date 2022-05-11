Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Regional parings for Mustangs soccer

INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, May 5, 2022: On Thursday the Independence Mustangs girls soccer team hosted the Dubuque Senior Rams (3-6).

The Mustangs would shut out the Rams 4-0 on two goals from freshman Olivia Albert, a goal from sophomore Easten Miller and another score from senior Maya Douglas.

Assists from freshmen Addison Lange, Albert, and Mackenzie Wilson. With another Assist by Miller.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, May 6, 2022: The girls were right back at in on Friday night, hosting the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers (4-7) and wasted no time jumping out to a 3-0 lead and winning this matchup 4-1.

Maya Douglas would score again in back-to-back games and Olivia Albert would add a pair of goals, running her scoring streak to 3 games. Senior Libby Webb would boot in the 4th goal.

Assists from Mackenzie Wilson (2), Olivia Albert (1), and Easten Miller (1).

The Class 2A, No. 14-ranked Mustangs were on the road on Tuesday night, traveling to Solon (10-3). Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The girls will be back home on Friday night hosting the West Delaware Hawks (0-12).

The Regional pairings have come out for the postseason, which starts on May 20th. The Mustangs will host a game and will play the winner of Iowa Falls-Alden and Webster City on May 24th.

