MARION – Nineteen shots on goal for the Mustangs girls soccer team netted 4 goals and the 14th-ranked Mustangs move to 9-1 on the season with a 4-1 win over the Marion Wolves.
Three first half goals for the Mustangs made this a 3-0 game and from there, the girls cruise as they sit atop the WaMaC-West Conference.
Sophomore Easten Miller scores her 23rd goal of the year and senior Libby Webb added a goal of her own. Freshman Addison Lange and sophomore Katie Clark also scored for the Mustangs.
Freshman goalkeeper, Lindsay Beyer had 4 Saves for the Mustangs.
“This was another great team effort,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “Opposing teams have started to really drop deep defensively on us to keep the game less open and try to counter our passing game.”
Conaway added that to beat that type of defense, you need to have a good amount of patience to find the seam of opportunity to exploit.
“I feel like we are doing a good job of that,” added Conaway, “We also had a good game with our set pieces scoring one of our goals off a corner kick which Katie Clark punched in.”
The girls were on the road again on Tuesday night, traveling to Benton Community (5-7). On Thursday the Mustangs will be back at home on Leinbaugh Field against Dubuque Senior (3-4). Friday will also be a home game against the Beckman Catholic Blazers (3-5).
