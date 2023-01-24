INDEPENDENCE – Please join the Buchanan County Master Gardeners for their annual public gardening symposium on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The symposium will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Our annual symposium is a bright spot to garden enthusiasts and anyone who is missing the spring and warm weather! Cost for this event is $30 if registration is received prior to Tuesday, Feb. 14 and $35 thereafter; registration includes light breakfast items and lunch.
The day consists of four main speakers, an assortment of vendor shopping with returning favorites and exciting new vendors, breakout sessions, door prizes, and silent auction shopping for our guests to enjoy. The main speakers for 2023 are: Alex Hoffman presenting Impact of Climate Change on Trees, Keith Kovarik presenting Landscaping – Small Areas, Sun/Shade, Use of Yard Art, Justin Myers presenting Pruning Perennial Shrubs and Plants and Josh Spece presenting Succulents; What’s New and How to Incorporate them into the Garden and Containers. Our two breakout session topics will be: Tips on Starting Vegetables for your Garden, and Southern and Black Ethnic Gardening.