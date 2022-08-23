Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The 16th Annual Independence BrewBQ will be this Saturday, August 27 in Riverwalk Park.

Competing in the three BBQ contests (Best Ribs, Best Brisket, Best Pulled Pork) will be:

Trending Food Videos