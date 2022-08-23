INDEPENDENCE – The 16th Annual Independence BrewBQ will be this Saturday, August 27 in Riverwalk Park.
Competing in the three BBQ contests (Best Ribs, Best Brisket, Best Pulled Pork) will be:
- Pits & Perks BBQ from Winthrop
- Rockin 5K BBQ from Winthrop
- Legacy’s Sports Bar & Grill from Jesup
- Jesup Nine & Dine from Jesup
In addition Totally Rolled Ice Cream from West Des Moines will be there.
Craft Brew Zone has signed up 25 participants from near and far:
Home Brew Clubs
- 4 Thirsty Guys Brewing, Cedar Rapids
- Cedar Rapids Brewing Society, Cedar Rapids
- CRAZE, Cedar Falls
- IBU #334, Independence
- GFB2, Oelwein
- MADCO, Manchester
Iowa Breweries
- Allerton, Independence
- Backpocket Brewing, Iowa City
- Bremer Brewing Company, Waverly
- Second State Brewing, Cedar Falls
- Firetrucker, Ankeny
- Fishback and Stephenson, Fairfield
- Franklin Street Brewing, Manchester
- House Divided, Ely
- Iowa Brewing, Cedar Rapids
- Lake Time, Clear Lake
- Lark Brewing, Cedar Falls
- Mistress, Ankeny
- No Coast Beer Co., Oskaloosa
- Peace Tree, Knoxville
- PIVO, Calmar
- Tellurian Brewing, Charles City
National Breweries
- Founders Brewing, Michigan
- Hop Valley, Oregon
- Leinenkugals Brewing Co., Wisconsin
United Beverage of Waterloo will be a Craft Brew Zone partner.
Regular ticket holders to the Craft Brew Zone taste the brews from 4 to 7 p.m. V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone Pass holders will gain access to additional V.I.P. exclusive brews and an extra hour in the Craft Brew Zone with entrance at 3 p.m.
As a reminder a Craft Brew Zone Pass is $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone Passes are $50. They may be obtained online at www.brewbq.org ahead of time.
Entrance to Riverwalk Parks is free for all ages, but the Brew Tasting within the Craft Brew Zone requires a pass. Craft Brew Zone passes require the participant to be at least 21 years of age.
BrewBQ Schedule of Events
9:30 a.m. — R.A.S.H. Ride Too! departs Riverwalk Parks
Noon — Vendors Open
1 p.m. — BBQ Judging
2 – 6 p.m. — Hatchet Throwing – 10 throws for $5
3 – 4 p.m. — V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone Tasting Open – V.I.P. Pass Required
3 – 5:30 p.m. — Catfish Murphy Performs
4 – 7 p.m. — Craft Brew Zone Open – Pass Required
5:45 p.m. (approx. time) — BBQ Winners Announced
6 – 9 p.m. — Schmidt Brothers Band Performs
