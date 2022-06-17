Celebrate Indee is a two-day festival to be held on July 3 and July 4.
It kicks off at 4 p.m. July 3 until around 10:30 p.m.
July Fourth begins with the morning parade and there will be events like a kids’ fun zone, a packed entertainment schedule with area bands and the community band followed by fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River, among other events.(See schedule for details).
The events planned for the Celebrate Indee celebration revolve around family, friends, and fireworks. There is live music and food from vendors near and far as well as several bounce houses, face painters and a fun run for kids.
This year, the fun run will be a 1.75-mile run to honor the 175th birthday of the town.
One of the six event coordinators, Michelle McBride, a volunteer, said she enjoyed working on the planning committee.
“I promote the events on social media and I help with recruiting volunteers while working with the overall operations of the event,” she said.
Celebrate Indee is free event run completely by six volunteers who meet weekly. This year’s volunteers are: Shannon Conaway Travis McBride, Michelle McBride, Angela Helmrichs, Alan Bowers, Mary Weber and Joyce Meyer.
“These volunteers contact bands, and vendors, and are in charge of a lot of moving parts,” said McBride. “We don’t skimp on quality so whatever the price is worth it. It is important to be respectful of the money we are spending without skimping on quality.”
When looking at the Celebrate Indee festival from the financial side, it is not cheap, the fireworks alone cost over $10,000.
The main supporters are the 70 sponsors that are listed on the event’s website celebrateindee.com
“We are regional not just local, so we reach out for sponsorships regionally as well,” said McBride. “ What also helps pay for the event is the money people spend on food and beverages in the park. That money brought in helps pay for the current year’s expenses and hopefully some of the next year’s expenses.”
With the city’s name being Independence it is obvious that people expect a big celebration for Independence Day.
McBride and her team know this expectation and have worked all year to meet that goal while also focusing on a safe environment, she said.
“This event is ranked high on the Fourth of July nationally and locally, ‘’ said McBride. “The community has a great reputation and the event has a great reputation too, so where better to go to celebrate.”
The jam-packed weekend of events begins all the way back on July 1, that Friday night there will be a street dance, and a farmers market all day on Saturday, then there is community breakfast on Sunday as well as a community-wide church service. Finally Celebrate Indee events start that night, and go into Monday on the 4th of July.
“It is difficult to quantify the number of people who come in two days that the Celebrate Indee event takes place,” said McBride. “There are approximately 25,000 people in the park throughout the event. Thousands and thousands of people participate in the event, there are probably about 14,00 people at the parade Monday morning.”
McBride expects a large turnout this year, with the 4th of July falling on a Monday, and the work week resuming the following day, fewer people will be traveling at the close of the weekend.
Regardless of the turnout, McBride makes a point to remind the community that the event could not take place without all the volunteers it takes to run the Weekend full of events.
“We have a lot of positions still open for just a couple of hours,” said McBride. “Only 1.5 % of the Independence city population is needed to fill our volunteer shifts. We are asking people to just give a couple of hours of their time to support their community.
Anyone who is a member of the community can sign up at celebrateindee.com. Shifts and schedules are also available on the website as well as on the Celebrate Indee Facebook page.