Any time Nate and Shelly Whited traveled with their children, they ended up in a kitchen store.
“It got to be a running joke in the family that we always gravitated toward kitchen stores,” Nate said. “At some point, one of us asked, ‘I wonder whether a store like this would work in Independence?’”
Eventually, they got their answer.
Their store, The Brick Kitchen, at the back of 330 1st St. E, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May with first-year success that exceeded their expectations.
“The store was voted the Independence Chamber Business of the Year and also Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021,” Shelly shared.
“We were very surprised,” Nate added. “We weren’t expecting this much this fast.”
Shelly is pleased that the business seems to have become a destination store.
“We have a U.S. map on the wall,” she noted. “We have pins to indicate where people have traveled from. We’re still amazed at the number of people from outside of the county and the state who come here.”
Customers even come from other countries.
What draws them?
“The biggest thing with our store is, it’s the kind of place where you don’t just walk in, take a lap and walk out,” Nate said. “There’s a lot of product to take in.”
The store carries “all things to do with the kitchen,” Shelly said. That includes cookware, bakeware, cutlery and kitchen gadgets.
“I don’t know how many thousands of products we have,” Nate said. “We have over 140 vendors right now.”
The owners encourage hands-on involvement with the merchandise.
“People want to touch,” Nate said. “They want to feel. They want to taste. They want to be engaged before they buy something, especially something as personal as the stuff you cook with.”
The Brick Kitchen specializes in medium- to high-end cookware. Their motto is “Quality products to inspire everyday chefs.”
“Everything we offer, we try to do a ‘good,’ ‘better,’ ‘best’ choice,” Nate said. Despite the emphasis on quality, the store has something for all budgets, with items priced as low as $1.49.
The store also offers a lot of local products, such as coffee, honey and maple syrup, Shelly added.
Plus, as Nate noted, “there are three or four products where we’re the only store in Iowa to carry them.”
One example of that is a specialty mustard from a small shop in Pennsylvania.
“We can’t keep it in stock!” he said. “It’s the best stuff ever.”
Shelly said they carry items that people need or “things they didn’t know they needed.”
“We always joke about that,” Nate agreed. “We tell people, ‘We have all kinds of things you didn’t know you needed.’ They always laugh, and then, 20 minutes later, they’re at the cash register saying, ‘This thing is awesome! I’ve never seen it before, but I’ve got to have one!’”
For example, he continued, “We’ve got this line of butter dishes. They’re kind of fun colors. They’re very handy. There’s just something about those things that strikes a chord in people, and we cannot keep them in stock.”
The Whiteds got into the business as cooking enthusiasts, not professionals.
“Neither of us are real foodies or chefs, by any means,” said Nate. “I just really enjoy cooking. Shelly enjoys baking.”
The first time they wondered about opening a kitchen store, their children were 8 and 10. The same kids are now 21 and 23, so the idea simmered for years before it came to a boil.
“At some point, the talk started to get a little more serious,” Nate said, estimating that was around 2014 or 2015.
They talked with vendors, met with buying groups and visited people who owned similar stores. But they knew they needed the right building in the right location.
For years, “It didn’t work out,” Nate said. “Things just weren’t right.”
“We kind of thought that that ship had sailed,” he continued. “And then, all the sudden, Kings Hall was available. And things began to happen. We started going full-speed ahead in November of ’20, and we opened in May of ’21.
In addition to kitchen products, The Brick Kitchen offers free samples and group tastings of olive oils and balsamic vinegars.
“The group tasting is kind of like a mini-class,” Nate said, “like Olive Oil 101.”
Other in-store classes held so far have covered stainless steel cookware, appetizers and cooking fundamentals, with more topics to come.
The business does have an online presence, but most sales have been in the store.
“Customers love being in the store,” Nate said. “It’s nothing for people to just wander around and try things. On the second or third lap, they see something they didn’t on the first two times around.”
Shelly noted that if customers can’t find what they’re looking for in the shop, there is a digital wall where they can place orders for exactly what they want.
The Whiteds credit their 12 part-time employees for much of their store’s success.
“They’re wonderful,” Nate said, “passionate and knowledgeable.”
Nate works at the store full time, while Shelly, who works full time as chief operations officer at BankIowa in Independence, helps part time when she is able.
“Every store has its own personality,” Nate said, “and that personality kind of fits the store owners and staff, as well as the community.”
“Our store’s personality is fun,” Shelly said.
“Our staff really helps with that,” Nate said. “There’s always a lot of laughter here. We’ve had people tell us the store just has good vibes.”