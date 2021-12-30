There was so much to go through and limited space, the review of 2021 was split into two parts. Here is a look at the months of July through December. Again, this is just a few of the stories that made the year memorable.
July
Tunnel to Towers
Jesup Farmers Day celebration hosted the 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It has been 20 years since the attack on the Twin Towers in New York where 343 first responding firefighters lost their lives.
This exhibit first came in Jesup in 2016. It was newly renovated and updated. Four retired New York City firefighters who accompany the exhibit were on hand to tell their own personal stories of that tragic and historic day.
Goat Getters
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Buchanan County added a new livestock show to the Buchanan County Fair — Goat Getters. Goat Getters is a 4-H/FFA show in partnership with the Iowa Special Olympics. This program is to provide an opportunity for special needs individuals to be a part of showing livestock in a safe environment with guidance from 4-H and FFA members. A dozen Mentor/Buddy pairs participated.
RAGBRAI in Rowley
An estimated 15,500-plus bicycle riders travelled through Rowley as a part of RAGBRAI XLVIII on Thursday, July 29. It was a hot and humid day, but area volunteers and businesses came together to share small town hospitality with rider from across the state, country, and globe.
August
Lions Celebrate 90 Years
In 1917, Chicago business leader Melvin Jones decided he wanted to do more for his community. With his own business group, he reached out to other regional business clubs about creating a new organization. This was the formation of “International Association of Lions Clubs.” In August 1931, 20 similarly minded local men united to form the Independence Lions Club. Ninety years later, that number has nearly doubled. They still follow the organizations motto “We Serve” by doing good in the community.
September
Flooding
September started off with the Wapsipinicon River flooding after a late August storm.
Remembering 9/11
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks was commemorated at Riverwalk Park. The Independence Fire Department parked Ladder 1 behind the band shell and extended the aerial ladder over head with an American flag unfurled and waving in a gentle breeze. Holding it in place was a counterweight implementing a metal ball with a firefighter’s helmet.
“We have to make sure we never forget what happened and what was done to this country there and how this country came together afterwards,” said Independence Fire Chief Dick Newton.
The keynote speaker of the event was Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Wulfekuhle. He began by recalling daily life in 2001; the price of groceries, cars, and homes; and the death of racing legend Dale Earnhadt. He then recounted his life the morning of September 11, 2001. Wulfekuhle said it was a normal day, but then news of the events began appearing on TV.
“We watched but couldn’t say anything,” he said. “Twenty years later, it is still hard to get a hold of what exactly happened.”
Wulfekuhle then listed the casualty counts from each crash site, innocent citizens and first responders. He next gave his assessment of public safety changes.
“Since these attacks, we have professionally looked at our vulnerabilities,” he said. “That’s a good thing. We should always look to improve. … The safest response outcome we have is getting these fine men and women [gesturing to the firefighters] home because of the honor and the tradition these fine men and women [gesturing to the veterans] have offered us today.”
October
Downtown Revitalization
Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC), Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Independence along with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) and the Independence downtown building owners worked during the year to go after Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The grants were to renovate building fronts downtown. Two grants were awarded to Independence. One in the amount of $500,000 to use on eight facades and a special Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act grant in the amount of $350,000 to assist with seven additional facades.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Independence!” said Lisa Kremer, BCEDC Executive Director. “Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC) is excited to see this kind of commitment and investment by the state in Buchanan County. This opportunity will only build momentum for the Independence downtown and Buchanan County!”
Starlight gifted to Tourism
Buchanan County Tourism (BCT) announced that the Independence Starlight Cinema building and land were gifted to them. Starlight Cinema closed at the end of August due in part to the economic struggles brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic and the popularity of online streaming services. BCT’s plans are to sell the property and use the profits from the transaction to fund and support tourism’s projects, goals, and objectives.
According to Dawn Kress Vogel, vice president of BCT, “The former theater is currently on the market and is one of the best buys of commercial property in Buchanan County. It was appraised in July 2021 at $720,000. Although the building remains basically intact, it may not remain a movie theater,” Vogel shared. “The building may make a good dinner theater; it could also become a secure, indoor, climate-controlled storage facility, or it could be a technology server warehouse. Potential uses for the property are infinite. The site has great potential, is in a solid location, and could easily be modified for a variety of uses. The building can be used as is, re-configured into a multi-story building, or in a number of other ways. A property as versatile as this may end up attracting something unique to Buchanan County.”
To find out more about Buchanan County Tourism or the Starlight Cinema contact Vogel at buchcotour@indytel.com or call 319-240-2589 or 319-233-7000.
November
Home Sweet Dome
The East Buchanan Buccaneers went toe-to-toe with the #1 team in Class A in the UNI Dome and showed why they deserved to be one of the top four teams in the class. But a big second half by the West Hancock Eagles dashed the hopes of Buccaneer faithful as they would fall 37-0.
The Bucs will say goodbye to nine seniors, which include Kirby Cook, Keaton Kelly, Jose Castillo, Adam Hackett, Aiden Cook, Connor Williams, Carson James, Hayden Weber and Yhair Avianeda.
Highway 150 Opens
The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors gathered Monday, Nov. 1 with City of Independence officials, Police Officers, and representatives of Crawford Engineering and Surveying to celebrate the re-opening of Highway 150 / 5th Avenue NE.
The detour of the road segment between the railroad and First Street started the first week of April, 2021. Next spring Highway 150 / Third Avenue SE is scheduled to be closed for construction from First Street to Eighth Street SE.
Elections
Elections for area communities and school districts were held Nov. 2. Results for the City of Independence were: Mayor – Bob Hill; Council Member At Large — John Kurtz; Council Member 1st Ward – Kathryn Jensen (write-in); Council Member 3rd Ward — Michael O’Loughlin; Council Member 5th Ward: Tom Huston. Results for the Independence Community School District: School Board Director District 1 — Brad Bleichner; School Board Director District 3 – Charlie McCardle (write-in); School Board Director District At-Large — Gina E. Trimble. An election is expected to be held in February 2022 to determine the Council Member At Large position opened by Hill becoming Mayor.
December
Redistricting
After delays with the Decennial Census and two go arounds in the Iowa Legislature Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill approving new legislative and congressional maps that will be effective for the 2022 midterm and gubernatorial election.
In addition, the Independence City Council approved changes to the ward maps. Residents can expect changes mostly to Wards 3, 4 and 5. Ward 4 would expand across the Wapsipinicon River by about two blocks into Ward 5, and Ward 5 would shift about 16 square blocks westward into Ward 3. The population counts would have Ward 1 in the northeast portion of town having 1,218 residents, Ward 2 in the east-central portion at 1,212, Ward 3 stretching along the south side of town along U.S. Highway 20 at 1,187, Ward 4 in the north-central part of the city at 1,231, and Ward 5 in the west side at 1,216.
Nutter Dies
Iowa’s longest serving prisoner died and completed his life sentence for killing Independence Police Officer Harold Pearce on Jan. 5, 1956.
Warren John ‘Jack’ Nutter Jr. was originally sentenced to hang after it was determined that the offense was murder in the first degree. Two days later, District Court Judge Shannon B. Charlton, sentenced Nutter to death by hanging. He was 17-years-old at the time.
In 1957, Iowa Gov. Herschel Loveless commuted Nutter’s death sentence to life. The death penalty was abolished in Iowa in 1965.
Recently elected Buchanan County Attorney, Independence native William G. Klotzbach, prosecuted the case with the help of Waterloo attorney Louis Beecher. It was Klotzbach’s first case. Due to the sentence of death by hanging and the prospects of having a duty to witness the execution Klotzbach became a life-long opponent of the death penalty.
Storm
Northeast Iowa took damage the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 15 as part of a large multi-state storm. While there was some local wind damage, there were no injuries reported. Unfortunately, other parts of Iowa (e.g. Rudd) and many states to the south and east were impacted by deadly tornadoes.
Snow
The first major snow of winter fell Tuesday, Dec. 28. Independence reported 3.8 inches.
This is by no means a complete or definitive list. Readers may have a few more to suggest.