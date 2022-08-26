DES MOINES – The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as 4-H celebrated 100 years of a program dedicated to teaching youth life skills. During those 100 years, it became evident that one of the essential elements of the 4-H program was the caring adults who were committed to the program.
These adults work tirelessly to see that Iowa’s youth have a great learning experience in a safe and fun environment. These adults have modeled volunteerism, community service, integrity, and leadership to Iowa’s youth. Their legacy is the young people they have mentored who will in turn support the continuation of a 4-H program that builds Iowa’s leaders.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and ISU Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously.
The induction ceremony for the 4-H Hall of Fame was held Sunday, August 22 at the 4-H Building at the Iowa State Fair. This year William and Georgia West of Rowley were recognized for their contributions. Their daughter, Glenda Westphal, accepted the award, on behalf of her late parents.
“William and Georgia West are exceptional examples of what it means to have ‘lived a life of service.’ With nearly forty years combined as 4-H leaders, they were committed to enriching the lives of countless youth, 4-H volunteers, and community members. After marriage in 1951, they raised four children on a dairy and beef farm near Rowley, Iowa while continuing to volunteer and dedicating their time to Buchanan County 4-H. William began the Homer Broncos 4-H Club in 1957, and Georgia started the Homerettes 4-H Club for girls in 1964. This couple was undoubtably the first to offer a helping hand and extend a friendly welcome to all 4-H youth in the county. They are remembered for providing them guidance, wisdom, and a true welcoming environment. In 1972, they opened their home to a 4-H exchange student serving as an international host family.
“Today, their legacy is remembered and honored through the William and Georgia West Memorial Leadership Award given to an outstanding 4-H youth who exemplifies those same eminent qualities that these leaders portrayed. The Buchanan County 4-H program will remember the graciousness and good will of the Wests, who deeply understood the meaning of serving their community, their country, and their world by instilling the virtues of the 4-H program.”
The entire list of inductees is available at www.iowa4hfoundation.org. To suggest nominees for induction into the Hall of Fame, contact your ISU County Extension Office.