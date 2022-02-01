The off-year caucus locations have been announced by the Iowa GOP and the Iowa Democratic Party and their Buchanan County counterparts.
The caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 at all locations.
To participate you must be a registered voter and declare a party affiliation. To check your current voter registration status, go to the Secretary of State website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/regtovote/search.aspx
Democrat
All precincts of the Buchanan County Democrats will meet at:
Independence Senior Center
400 5th Avenue NE
Independence, Iowa
Doors open at 6 p.m. Masks are Required to Attend the Caucus.
You must be in-line or signed-in by 7 p.m. to participate.
The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:
1) Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform. Platform resolution forms are available at https://iowademocrats.org/2022-caucuses/.
2) Elect Delegates and Alternates to the County Convention
3) Elect Precinct Committee Persons to the County Central Committee
If you are unable to join in person, you may still be nominated as a Delegate or Central Committee Member by another Democrat in attendance.
“The precinct caucus is a great way to get involved in grassroots activities with the Iowa Democratic Party,” said County Chair Dan Callahan. “All Buchanan County Democrats are encouraged to attend.”
Please call Dan Callahan at 319-327-4009 if you have a question or need an accommodation.
Republican
Buckley Necker, Chair Buchanan County Republicans, announced the following caucus information for the Buchanan County Republicans:
The Precinct caucus will perform the following functions:
A) Elect 2 persons of each precinct to serve on the county central committee
B) Elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Buchanan County Republican Convention held on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Delegate counts will be announced at each location night of caucus.
C) Propose and vote on platform planks to send to county convention.
Voter Registration forms will be available to register or update your information on caucus night. To register online as a Republican visit https://vote.gop.
Buchanan County Republican caucus locations:
- Buffalo/Madison/Winthrop/Byron/Freemont Townships: Aurora American Legion, 302 Warren St., Aurora, IA 50607
- Hazleton/Fairbank Townships: Hazleton American Legion, 105 Hayes St. W., Hazleton, IA 50641
- Jesup/Perry/Westburg Townships: Jesup American Legion, 931 6th St, Jesup, IA 50648
- Brandon/Rowley/Jefferson/Homer/Cono Townships: Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely St, Rowley, IA 52329
- Quasqueton/Liberty/Middlefield/Newton Townships: Quasqueton Fire Station, 103 N. 2nd St, Quasqueton, IA 52326
- Independence (All Wards), Washington, and Sumner Townships: Independence High School, 700 20th Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644