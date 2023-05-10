AMES – The Iowa FFA Leadership Conference was held at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on April 16-18, 2023. The new Iowa FFA Officer team was elected and announced.
Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, and living to serve. These nine leaders will live out their year of service speaking with FFA members from across the state, presenting leadership camps and workshops, and traveling around Iowa and the United States. They will have the opportunity to take part in Iowa FFA Foundation activities, FFA District Leadership Programs, Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium, the National FFA Convention, and a wide variety of FFA Career Development Events. Their largest responsibility will be to coordinate and conduct the 96th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference for over 6,500 FFA members, advisors, parents, and guests.
Lauren Beyer, senior from the East Buchanan FFA chapter and former NE District Secretary was elected as the 2022-2023 State FFA Secretary.
The members of the 2023-2024 Iowa FFA Officer Team are:
President: Holly Schmitt, South Winneshiek FFA, Calmar
Secretary: Lauren Beyer, East Buchanan FFA at Winthrop
Reporter: Emma Humphreys, Columbus FFA, Columbus Junction
NE Vice President: Annabelle Newton, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton
SW Vice President: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon
SE Vice President: William Vlasek, Cedar Rapids Prairie
NC Vice President: Josephine Kelly, Nevada FFA, Nevada
SC Vice President: Elizabeth Hadley, East Union FFA, Afton
NW Vice President: Jaydee Bremer, Sibley-Ocheyedan FFA, Sibley
Lauren plans to attend Iowa state in the fall to major in Animal Science, minor in Ag Business. The East Buchanan FFA Chapter Advisor is Jon Doese.