WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02) is now accepting submissions for the Spring 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition is a nation-wide high school arts competition sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity to showcase artwork from young artists in Iowa. I encourage students to submit their artwork and participate in the competition — we can’t wait to see your submissions!” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students (9th – 12th grade) who reside or attend school in the Second Congressional District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, April 28, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Visit hinson.house.gov/art for more information and submission details.