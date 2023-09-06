The Iowa Tree Farm Committee will present the 2023 Iowa Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year award to Craig and Cheryl Parker of Buchanan County. Their tree farm is located north of Jesup and the land has been in Craig’s family since 1914. The farm boasts 150 wooded acres including tree plantings and existing timber.
Working with both DNR district foresters and private forestry consultants, Craig has managed his land through tree plantings, tree protection, timber stand improvement, invasive species removal, harvesting, and more. Craig has planted several thousand trees over 30 acres along with implementing forest management techniques for natural tree regeneration. In addition, Craig plants between 200-400 trees and shrubs each year using his own tree planter. The Parker farm has also had over 40 acres of timber stand improvement completed since 2015 with 25 more acres planned for this fall. With help from neighbor Sparky Duroe, Craig has been an excellent steward of the land. He is always excited to showcase the work he has done to continually improve his property.
This event is open to the public. Please join ISU extension in honoring the Parker Tree Farm at a Field Day on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. You can find all the information along with the agenda for the day at the Iowa State Extension by clicking here, for more information call 563-608-0385.
Please pre-register by calling the Buchanan County ISU Extension Office 319-334-7161 by Tuesday, October 3. There is a $20 registration fee that covers the tour, snacks, coffee, and lunch.