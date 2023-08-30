INDEPENDENCE - It was a tough year for the Independence Mustangs volleyball team a year ago, finishing the season with a 16-25 over-all record and 0-4 in conference play.
This is a dominant program that Head Coach Joe Schmitz has built here in Independence. In his 14th year Coach Schmitz has had nine consecutive year of winning records and 22 or more wins in those seasons.
Coach Schmitz looks for a bounce back year in 2023 but will rely on some youngsters to take the place of key seniors that graduated. Six starters will return from last season and senior Allison Kleve will return after missing the entire season last year with a knee injury. Kleve was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection in her sophomore year.
Returning Starters:
Senior Marie Gorman led the team in Kills last season and will be the go-to outside hitter in 2023. Gorman had 203 Kills and 276 Digs a year ago and Coach Schmitz says she bring athleticism and leadership to the team after starting the last two years.
Also returning for her sophomore year — Morgan Ristvedt started every match for the Mustangs in 2022 and according to coach Schmitz, has looked very good in summer workouts. Ristvedt will be a mainstay in the middle for Indee after 98 Kills and 46 Blocks as a freshman.
Sarah Greiner returns for her junior year after 317 Assists as a sophomore starter for the Mustangs. Coach Schmitz adds that Greiner is playing with more confidence and leadership this summer. Greiner had a 93% serving rate last year.
Senior Leah House has looked very good this summer as a setter and a hitter. She may be asked do a lot for the Mustangs in 2023 and after losing a couple hitters from last season, look for House to contribute more from the outside.
Sophie McGarvey had 165 Digs as a sophomore last season and excels as a good passer and serve-receive passer. McGarvey specializes as a defensive specialist and a Libero.
Another junior that will contribute for the Mustangs in 2023 is Olivia Albert. She is also a defensive specialist and a solid passer. Coach Schmitz says Albert is a great leader with a 93% serve rate.
Allison Kleve will be back in the starting lineup for the Mustangs after a year hiatus from an injury. Kleve had 162 Kills and 55 Blocks in 2021. Kleve brings great athleticism and leadership into her senior year.
Promising Newcomers:
Not necessarily a newcomer — sophomore Jersey Coonrad saw some playing time as a freshman in 2022 and even started a couple matches last year. Coonrad had great athleticism and Coach Schmitz adds that Coonrad works very hard on her game. This should translate into playing time for the sophomore as an outside hitter.
Skylar Ohrt will come into the 2023 season looking to make an impact for the Mustangs. The 5’10” senior brings some height into the lineup and her hitting and blocking have made nice progress.
Ella Meyer is a junior middle hitter and according to Coach Schmitz, will contend for a starting position with the Mustangs. The junior has shown nice improvement over the summer.
Junior Jordin Derr — a hitter/setter/defensive specialist — brings great athleticism, quickness, and intensity to her game.
Another junior, Addison Loughren has shown nice improvement as a middle hitter. She played primarily outside a season ago.
Claire Carey had a great summer of workouts going into her junior year. Carey will play in the outside hitter position for the Mustangs.
Mount Vernon — as always — will be the team to beat in the WaMaC East this season. West Delaware is improved and is seen as a co-favorite in 2023. Marion, Solon, and Center Point-Urbana will be very good teams in the very tough East.
The Mustangs look to be very improved from an off year in 2022 with 7 starters returning.
Coach Schmitz says that his girls have had a great Summer of Volleyball workouts after attending Team Camps at UNI, Iowa State and Central College. The girls have displayed great attitudes and have been a fun team to coach, according to Schmitz.
COACHES:
Freshmen: Jenna Cooksley
Sophomore: Greg Gates
Junior Varsity: Allie Sorg
Varsity: Joe Schmitz