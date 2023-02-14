Hawkeye Community College and Independence Community School District will hold a special election on March 7, 2023. Hawkeye Community College be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue its School Bonds in the amount not to exceed $35,000,000.
Independence Community School District for a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed $0.67 per one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district.
Independence Community School District fill a vacancy for Director District 1, the candidate running is Audrey Hill.
Absentee Ballots for Buchanan County voters residing in the Independence Community School District and Hawkeye Community College District will be available February 21, 2023 at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence IA 50644. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, through Monday, March 6. To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov) to the Auditor’s Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed to you. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Auditor’s Office by the deadline of 5 p.m., Friday, February 24, or no ballot will be mailed.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 7. Voting is limited to those Buchanan County voters that reside in the Hawkeye Eye Community College District and Independence School District. The Vote Centers will be the following:
St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 544 1st Street, Winthrop. Will consist of all voters that live in the Independence Community School District & Hawkeye Community College District, that normally vote at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Aurora Legion Hall & Quasqueton Legion Hall.
Falcon Civic Center– 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence. All voters within the Independence School District & Hawkeye Community College District, that normally vote at Hazleton City Hall, Falcon Civic Center, VFW and Buchanan County Senior Center.
Former Public Health Building, 1413 1st St. W, Independence. All voters within the Independence School District & Hawkeye Community College District, that normally vote at Public Health, Presbyterian Church and Rowley Community Center.
Jesup City Hall, 791 6th St., Jesup. All voters within the Independence School District & Hawkeye Community College District, that normally vote at Jesup City Hall, Fairbank Legion Hall, First United Methodist Church and Brandon Community Center.
Voter Pre-Registration Deadline: The last day to pre-register at the Auditor’s Office for this election is Monday, February 20 before 5:00 PM. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
For more information contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.