Hawkeye Community College and Independence Community School District will hold a special election on March 7, 2023. Hawkeye Community College be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue its School Bonds in the amount not to exceed $35,000,000.

Independence Community School District for a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed $0.67 per one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district.

