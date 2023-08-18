INDEPENDENCE – Eastern Iowa Excavating has been contracted to perform the 2023 Street Rehabilitation Project. Work started on Monday, June 26 and is estimated to be completed in late September. The work being done includes the following.
Complete curb and gutter replacement along:
- 5th Avenue SW from 7th St SW to 2nd Ave SW.
- 4th Ave NE from 9th St NE to 10th St NE.
- 5th St SE from 4th Ave SE to 5th Ave SE.
2023 Street Rehab Update
Eastern Iowa Excavating notified City Hall of an updated schedule for the 2023 Street Rehab Program. On Thursday, August 24, Iowa Based Milling will be in town to mill the existing pavement surfaces. That work may last into Friday, August 25. On Monday, August 28, River City Paving will be in town to place the new Hot Mix Asphalt driving surface.
The contractor will be placing door hangers within the project areas mid-week next week. Residents along the project streets are asked to refrain from parking in the streets during those weekdays in order to allow the remaining construction work to take place.
We thank you for your patience during this important infrastructure improvement project.