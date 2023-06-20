INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence has been making preparations for the 2023 Street Rehabilitation Project.
In March they passed a ‘Resolution of Necessity’ outlining the scope of the project. The project is to mill and rehabilitate seven blocks with a hot mix asphalt overlay and complete miscellaneous related work. Roads impacted include:
• 4th Avenue NE, from the north right-of-way line of 9th Street NE on the south to the south right-of-way line of 10th Street NE on the north
• 5th Street SE, from the east right-of-way line of 4th Avenue SE on the west to the west right-of-way line of 5th Avenue SE on the east
• 5th Avenue SW, from the south right-of-way line of 2nd Street SW on the north to the north right-of-way line of 7th Street SW on the south
The city reached out to property owners to let them know a portion of the cost of the project will be assessed. The cost of the project will be around $300,000. Construction will begin in early July.