JESUP – New, old, and everything in between was featured at the 26th Annual Car and Bike Cruise on Sunday, June 6.
The afternoon of cars, raffles, and exciting events, started with a 3-hour car show where owners proudly put on display their vehicles. From Teslas to classic Corvettes, even a modern-day Chevy Cruise was on display for attendees to look at.
Regardless of the car, truck, or bike that each spectator was drawn towards, each one had a story of its own.
Joe Weber of Brandon had on display his 1963 split window Corvette named “Family Tradition.”
“My uncle bought it in 1970, so it has been in the family for 53 years,” said Weber. “He drove it till 1974 when it had engine trouble and parked it on a trailer for the rest of his life. My uncle gave it to my cousin, who I bought it from and then I completely brought the car back to life. Now I go to car shows with it know all over the place. We have been to California, Canada, and Denver, Colorado.”
According to Weber, the reason the car is named “Family Tradition” is because it is a family tradition to hand down the car to the next of kin. In this case, Weber says it will be his son.
“When I am done with it, I’m done with it,” said Weber. “I’m gonna build a coffin and get buried in it, so it is just family tradition that is also what we named the car, so we are going to keep it that way.”
Tony Woods, from Waterloo who attended the car show with a 1963 Impala, also had family on his mind when naming his car.
“My daughter’s husband’s grandma was named Ellie, so I named the car Miss Ellie,” said Woods. I found this car in Chicago with a lot of the work done. I put new power steering in, A.C. digital dash, new stereo, a back-up camera, new wheels, shocks, and a new shifter into the car.”
According to Woods, this was his first year attending the Jesup Car and Bike Cruise.
“This is one of those little towns around Waterloo,” said Woods. “I try to go to a car show probably every weekend. I have five or six trophies that Miss Ellie has won. The reason I love this car is because it is kinda like the car I had when I was 17 years old. I had a 1964 Impala, so when this one showed up in Chicago, and my son-in-law saw it, we went there and bought it.”
Throughout the car show portion of the event, Lion’s Club members were selling 30-second time slots to people who wanted to bet on how long it would take a car with the gas pedal to the floor for 15 minutes to blow its engine.
“The car with the unfortunate fate was a Chevy S-10, donated to the event by Clayton’s Auto.”
Following the wagering stage of the auto-destruction, real destruction ensued. For $1 those in attendance could take turns hitting the S-10 with a menagerie of different hammers and bats.
A little after 5 p.m. the next event began which was the highly anticipated cruise that would go up and down, 6th Street as spectators lined the Old Highway with lawn chairs picking out which cars were their favorites and enjoying communion with those who also attended the event.
To wrap up the night, with Jesup Fire and Ambulance in attendance also, spectators lined Young Street to watch as half a dozen competitors completed 30-second burnouts, and then based on crowd reaction a burn-out champion was crowned.
George Steinbron the man in charge of the event, says he believes the event went really well and while they don’t have all the numbers, yet it is looking like a better turnout than last year.
“We had a good time,” said Steinbron. “Next year we are looking into possibly having a flea market there at the same time, just trying to attract more and new people.”
Steinborn says the event would not have been possible without all the community support.
“We had about 75 sponsors,” said Steinbron. “So big thanks to them, the Lions Club members and anyone else who helped with putting on the event.”