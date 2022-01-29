INDEPENDENCE – In one of the best rivalries in the state of Iowa, the West Delaware Hawks traveled over to Independence for the annual I-20 Wrestling Dual.
This battle started at 220lbs where No. 1-ranked Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware (195lbs) moved up a weight to wrestle Independence’s sophomore Brady McDonald. Voelker – a UNI commit – took McDonald down a few times, then pinned him with 4 seconds left in the first period.
The highlight of the match for Independence was at 106lbs, where Indee freshmen, Tanner Wilson upset highly ranked Brayden Maury (#4 IAWrestle). Down 8-0 early, Wilson battled back in the second period and with a takedown of his own, turned that into a cradle and pinned Maury at 3:48.
Indee’s Kaden Kremer (113) with a dominant win over Ryan Hilby, turned this match into a 12-9 West Delaware lead and the momentum shifting to the Mustangs.
Wins from Tyler Wieland (Dec 4-2), Isaiah Weber (Fall 0:21), and Marcus Beatty (For) weren’t enough for the Mustangs as seven wins by fall for the Hawks won it 48-24.
220: Wyatt Voelker (WEDE) over Brady McDonald (INDE) (Fall 1:56) 285: Cameron Geuther (WEDE) over Tono Cornell (INDE) (Fall 3:16) 106: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over Brayden Maury (WEDE) (Fall 3:48) 113: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Ryan Hilby (WEDE) (Dec 9-5) 120: Carson Less (WEDE) over Kale Wieland (INDE) (Fall 5:56) 126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Jax Miller (WEDE) (Dec 4-2) 132: Blake Engel (WEDE) over Luke Johnson (INDE) (Fall 1:35) 138: Brent Yonkovic (WEDE) over Carter Straw (INDE) (Fall 1:47) 145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Carson Turnis (WEDE) (Fall 0:21) 152: Logan Peyton (WEDE) over Dalton Hoover (INDE) (Fall 0:30) 160: Isaac Fettkether (WEDE) over Caden Larson (INDE) (Dec 9-2) 170: Kyle Cole (WEDE) over Teegan McEnany (INDE) (Fall 2:40) 182: Will Ward (WEDE) over Mitch Johnson (INDE) (Dec 5-3) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over (WEDE) (For.)
The Mustangs will travel to Solon today for the WaMaC tournament.