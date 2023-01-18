Bowlerette League 1/12/23
FINAL FIRST HALF STANDINGS:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy with snow developing late. High around 35F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:52 am
Bowlerette League 1/12/23
FINAL FIRST HALF STANDINGS:
*319 Social House 52.5-22.5
NAPA 49-26
Custom Concrete 45-30
Drunk Wives Club 33.5-41.5
Indee Car Wash 33-42
*DENOTES FIRST HALF CHAMPS
HIGH GAME:
Peggy Decker 223
Lindsey O’Loughlin 212
Elissa Tudor 207
HIGH SERIES:
Peggy Decker 628
Ashley Wieland 531
Cloudy with snow developing late. High around 35F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.