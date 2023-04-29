Bowlerette League 4/20/23
STANDINGS
Indee Car Wash 47.5 22.5
NAPA 45 25
Drunk Wives Club 43 27
Custom Concrete 37 33
319 Social House 36.5 33.5
HIGH GAME
Peggy Decker 218
Michaela Schuler 201
Barb Bantz 201
HIGH SERIES
Peggy Decker 566
Barb Bantz 555
Michaela Schuler 523
Sunday Night Mixed 4/23/23
STANDINGS
Pocket Pounders 48-22
BCHC 46-24
Revolutions Pro Shop 46-24
Hardware Hanks 40.5-29.5
It Is What It Is 39-31
Maverick Power Sport 36.5-33.5
Mother Cluckers 27-43
Arianna’s Kitchen 26-44
Tastes Like Chicken 25-45
HIGH MEN GAMES: Tim Tudor 257, Josh Knight 254, Bryant Shannon 238
HIGH WOMEN GAMES: Barb Bantz 212, Jamie Morgan 210, Elissa Tudor 199
HIGH MEN SERIES: Tim Tudor 695, Dave Wilson 652, Anthony Recker 642
HIGH WOMEN SERIES: Barb Bantz 559, Alex Shannon 542, Jamie Morgan 540
Bowlerette League 4/27/23
STANDINGS
Indee Car Wash 52.5 22.5
NAPA 45 30
Drunk Wives Club 44 31
Custom Concrete 41 34
319 Social House 37.5 37.5
- DENOTES 2ND HALF LEAGUE CHAMPS
HIGH GAME
Peggy Decker 202
Barb Bantz 201
Michelle Ohrt 196
HIGH SERIES
Michelle Ohrt 550
Barb Bantz 546
Jamie Morgan 521