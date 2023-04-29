Bowlerette League 4/20/23

STANDINGS

Indee Car Wash 47.5 22.5

NAPA 45 25

Drunk Wives Club 43 27

Custom Concrete 37 33

319 Social House 36.5 33.5

HIGH GAME

Peggy Decker 218

Michaela Schuler 201

Barb Bantz 201

HIGH SERIES

Peggy Decker 566

Barb Bantz 555

Michaela Schuler 523

Sunday Night Mixed 4/23/23

STANDINGS

Pocket Pounders 48-22

BCHC 46-24

Revolutions Pro Shop 46-24

Hardware Hanks 40.5-29.5

It Is What It Is 39-31

Maverick Power Sport 36.5-33.5

Mother Cluckers 27-43

Arianna’s Kitchen 26-44

Tastes Like Chicken 25-45

HIGH MEN GAMES: Tim Tudor 257, Josh Knight 254, Bryant Shannon 238

HIGH WOMEN GAMES: Barb Bantz 212, Jamie Morgan 210, Elissa Tudor 199

HIGH MEN SERIES: Tim Tudor 695, Dave Wilson 652, Anthony Recker 642

HIGH WOMEN SERIES: Barb Bantz 559, Alex Shannon 542, Jamie Morgan 540

Bowlerette League 4/27/23

STANDINGS

Indee Car Wash 52.5 22.5

NAPA 45 30

Drunk Wives Club 44 31

Custom Concrete 41 34

319 Social House 37.5 37.5

  • DENOTES 2ND HALF LEAGUE CHAMPS

HIGH GAME

Peggy Decker 202

Barb Bantz 201

Michelle Ohrt 196

HIGH SERIES

Michelle Ohrt 550

Barb Bantz 546

Jamie Morgan 521

